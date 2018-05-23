Alec Baldwin and Hilaria reveal son's name

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, who welcomed their baby boy, last week, took to social media to announce his name



New parents Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have named their fourth child Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin. The couple, who welcomed their baby boy, last week, took to social media to announce his name.

Along with an adorable picture of their little bundle of joy, new mom Hilaria wrote on Instagram, 'We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin #wegotthis2018' The baby joins big sister Carmen, 4, and older brothers Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1. Alec is also father to 22-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

