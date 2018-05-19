Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcome their third son

Alec Baldwin is also father to 22-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger

Alec Baldwin, 60, and Hilaria Baldwin, 34, have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy. The newborn is the couple's third son together. Hilaria took to social media to make the announcement as she shared with the world an adorable image of the new parents with their little bundle of joy.

"He's here! He's perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018, (sic)" she captioned the Instagram post. The baby joins big sister Carmen, 4, and older brothers Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1. Baldwin is also father to 22-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever