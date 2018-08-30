Alec Baldwin exits Todd Phillips's Joker

hollywood

Alec Baldwin had been roped in play the father of caped crusader, Bruce Wayne a.k.a Batman in Warner Bros' stand-alone movie

American actor and comedian Alec Baldwin has walked out of Todd Phillips's 'Joker'. Baldwin told USA TODAY that he is not doing the moving due to scheduling issues.

"I'm no longer doing that movie," he said citing "scheduling" issues. "I'm sure there are 25 guys who can play that part," Baldwin added.

The 60-year-old had been roped in play the father of caped crusader, Bruce Wayne a.k.a Batman in Warner Bros.' stand-alone movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script painted Baldwin's 'Thomas Wayne' as a cheesy and tanned businessman, who is more in the mould of a 1980s Donald Trump.

Starring actor Joaquin Phoenix as the DC comics villain, the movie is scheduled to begin shooting in two weeks. Baldwin recently starred in the Paramount's hit 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', and recently wrapped a role in 'Motherless Brooklyn', a crime drama being made by Warners

