Alec Baldwin to play Batman's father in Joker

hollywood

Warner Bros has hired Alec Baldwin to appear opposite actor Joaquin Phoenix in the film.

Alec Baldwin

American actor and comedian Alec Baldwin is all set to play the father of caped crusader, Bruce Wayne a.k.a Batman in Warner Bros.' stand-alone movie centred on DC's clown prince of crime, Joker.

The script paints Baldwin's Thomas Wayne as a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mould of a 1980s Donald Trump, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Breaking: Alec Baldwin to play Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas Wayne, in JOKER. Sources telling me in this version T. Wayne is a cheesy, tanned businessman a la 1980s Trump. https://t.co/m4BLbQXZDl — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) August 27, 2018

Baldwin joins a growing cast of actors that that includes Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, and Zazie Beetz. De Niro will play a reporter; Beetz will play a single mother who catches the attention of the Joker prior to his transformation the villain; and Conroy will play Joker's mother, Penny. Joker will begin shooting in September in New York. The makers have decided to release the film on October 4, 2019.

Baldwin recently starred in the Paramount's hit Mission: Impossible Fallout, and recently wrapped a role in Motherless Brooklyn, a crime drama being made by Warners.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy in May. The newborn is the couple's third son together.

Also Read: Alec Baldwin Gets Slammed By Donald Trump Over Impersonation Act

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI