Alec Baldwin will return on Saturday Night Live as Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin recently revealed the news during the Origins podcast with author James Andrew Miller

American actor Alec Baldwin is all set to return as President Donald Trump in the 44th season of Saturday Night Live. The actor recently revealed the news during the Origins podcast with author James Andrew Miller, reported Variety.

"Trump is insane. I think most people know, the guy " he is insane. We have a man who is president who is insane. You can"t go far enough with this idiot. You can"t go far enough. You can"t go far enough," said Baldwin.

Lorne Michaels, who is the executive producer of SNL, told Miller that he was glad to have Baldwin back. "I think there is probably no other actor who is looking to take that and follow Alec. And I think, for a new cast member to come in and try that would be a really tough thing to do," said Michaels.

Baldwin's return has been in doubt due to the comments he made during SNL's Season 43. The actor, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March, had said, "Every time I do it now, it's like agony. Agony. I can't,"

Trump replied back to his comments, tweeting, "Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch."

To which Baldwin responded, tweeting, "Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride."

The premiere of the show will be hosted by Adam Driver and will also feature a performance by Kanye West, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 44th season of Saturday Night Live is slated to return on September 29 on NBC.

