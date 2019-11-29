Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria hits back

Actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin fired back at the social media critics, who accused her of using her miscarriage as a source to seek public attention. She called out the trolls by sharing a few messages on her Instagram stories, narrating the criticism she has been receiving lately. "All of a sudden I started getting negative comments about my miscarriage," 35-year-old Baldwin revealed, reported Fox News. "'Attention seeker,' 'too old,' 'disgusting' ... Losing a baby at any stage is hitting rock bottom."

"Rock bottom sucks," she continued. "But rock bottom is also eye-opening. Because you understand and have experienced true pain. It makes the trolls seem even smaller than they usually are. Because no words they can use can ever compare to what you have lost." She also defended women who have been through the same situation, adding that the bullies are "bringing a cruelty to the world that is wrong."

"You are contributing to feelings of shame, fear, insufferable pain," Baldwin continued. "It is for this reason that I have stepped forward and shared as I have. Not for attention, but because it is my life story and I decided to open up. You think I wanted this?" She concluded her empowering message by saying, "because of societal pressure, most of us stay silent. And this can be one of the loneliest pains possible."

Last week she updated her fans about feeling better after suffering a second miscarriage in seven months. Taking to her Instagram handle, Hilaria Baldwin revealed her condition days after sharing the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a miscarriage at four months of pregnancy. "Little update: I'm doing better. I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone's support is helping me," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much. I'm so lucky to have them," the 35-year-old added. The actor's wife, who announced her latest pregnancy back in September, shared the devastating news shortly after attending her 20-week diagnosis with doctors.

