Aleksandra Krunic wins maiden WTA crown

Serbian Aleksandra Krunic won her first WTA title yesterday by beating Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-1 to win on grass at 's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. After two tight sets, Krunic, 25, seeded seventh, took control in the third to beat Flipkens.

Krunic was required to show her spirit as she downed top seed and two-time champion Coco Vandeweghe in three sets in the last four, with a similar fightback then required against Flipkens. She had looked down and out, a set and a break down, but a pep talk from her coach seemed to inspire her and there only looked like being one winner once she drew level.

Gasquet wins 15th title

Meanwhile, Frenchman Richard Gasquet won his first ATP title since October 2016 by downing compatriot Jeremy Chardy in the final of the grass-court event.

The second seed, who turns 32 today and is ranked 30th in the world, battled past Chardy 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) in the Netherlands to claim the 15th title of his career. Gasquet, a three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, last won a tournament in Antwerp 20 months ago, but has shown signs of a return to form in recent months and lost to Lucas Pouille in the Montpellier final earlier this year.

