Alert citizen helps rescue injured jackal in Navi Mumbai

national

Local in Navi Mumbai, where it was seen, at first thought it was a dog

The adult female Indian Golden Jackal is undergoing treatment for dehydration and minor injuries

An Indian Golden Jackal was rescued at midnight on Tuesday from a residential area in Navi Mumbai, thanks to an alert citizen. Local residents at first thought it was an injured dog, but one of them soon realised it was a jackal and contacted the NGO Resquink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) which rescued it. RAWW has thanked the local, Srikant Raskar, who informed them about the jackal.

A team of five, Joaquim Naik, Rajesh Mahadik, Prathamesh Panchal, Hasmukh Valanju and Pawan Sharma from RAWW, had reached the spot with required medical support. The jackal was taken to the Thane SPCA for further medical examination and treatment. It was found that the adult female jackal was dehydrated and had minor injuries. It is currently under observation and will be released back into the wild once declared fit by veterinarians.

Also Read: Mumbai: Jackal rescued after attack on a puppy and child

Every year RAWW rescues at least seven jackals in and around Mumbai. The jackal population is battling for survival amid the city. The RAWW team members have thanked Raskar for informing them about the injured jackal. They feel that the city needs more responsible citizens like Raskar who not only understand the importance of coexistence with wildlife, but are also taking active steps in making it possible in an urban environment.

Speaking to mid-day, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and founder of RAWW, Pawan Sharma said, "We are just doing immediate damage control by rescuing jackals and other wildlife, but real-time conservation is beyond just rescue. We appeal to citizens and government agencies to unite and work together to benefit our environment by regulating blind development into a sustainable model. The world is now reversing gear by making corridors for animals and enriching and protecting habitats, but we are still making the same mistakes."

Also Read: Golden jackal found dead in road accident on Eastern Express Highway

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates