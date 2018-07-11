Alert driver manages to stop bus after brakes fail in Pune

The incident took place on Tuesday at 10.20 am when the bus was going from Pen to Khemwadi. Around 46 passengers were on the bus. A case of accidental report has been registered with Pen police station

Injured passengers being taken to hospital

A major tragedy was averted due to the presence of mind of the driver of a Maharashtra State Transport bus, who drove it straight into a field, to try and stop it after its brakes failed. While he and 15 passengers were injured, one of them seriously, his actions halted the bus.

The incident took place on Tuesday at 10.20 am when the bus was going from Pen to Khemwadi. Around 46 passengers were in the bus. A case of accidental report has been registered with Pen police station.

According to a police officer from Pen police station, "The state transport bus, MH-07-7396, was heading to Khemwadi village. When it reached Varvane village, the driver realised the brakes had failed and he was unable to control the speed. He decided to drive it into a field."

He added, “Around 46 passengers were plying in the bus, of whom 15 were injured and one is critical. The driver was also injured. Nine are undergoing treatment in a Panvel-based hospital while one is undergoing treatment in an Alibaug-based hospital. Five were allowed to go after First Aid."

46: No of passengers on the bus

15: No of passengers who were injured

