Alert sounded in Kerala after Lashkar-e-Taiba infiltration suspected

An alert has been sounded in Kerala in view of the intelligence input, according to which Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated into neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The police officials were also directed to intensify vigil and searches.

According to an official release, state DGP Loknath Behera on Friday directed district police chiefs to keep utmost vigil in the state. It added that special vigilance should be maintained at bus stands, railway stations and airports and also places where people gather in huge numbers.

The release also mentioned that the DGP also asked the public to inform the police they came across any suspicious objects or circumstances. The police said that security had been tightened across Tamil Nadu after intelligence inputs said that members of Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated into the state. The police said that according to reports, six members of the terrorist organisation came to the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities, including Coimbatore.

As per sources, the nationality of the infiltrators was not known but one person belonged to Pakistan.

(with inputs from PTI)

