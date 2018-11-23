Alessandro Nivola in talks to star in Sopranos prequel movie

hollywood

The big screen prequel to hit HBO series The Sopranos may feature actor Alessandro Nivola in a major role. According to Variety, the 46-year-old actor, best known for films such as Jurassic Park III, Goal series and Disobedience, is in negotiations to play Dickey Moltisanti in the prequel. In the HBO series, Moltisanti is the deceased uncle of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, and father of Christopher Moltisanti, played by Michael Imperioli.

The character never appeared in the show as he was murdered prior to the drama's timeline. He is credited along with Uncle Junior for establishing the New Jersey crime family. The feature film, titled "The Many Saints of Newark", will be directed by Alan Taylor. It has been written by show creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner, reported Variety.

The prequel will be set against the backdrop of the Newark riots of the 1960s when African-Americans and Italians clashed.

Chase will produce the film via his Chase Films banner with Nicole Lambert as an executive producer. The hit HBO series, headlined by James Gandolfini, ran for six seasons and won 21 Emmys. Edie Falco, Steven Van Zandt, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Steve Schirripa, and Tony Sirico also starred in the show.

