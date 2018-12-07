Alessia Cara shares cleansing tips among fans

hollywood

Alessia Cara has shared her daily skin routine among fans saying she always double cleanses her skin before going to bed

Alessia Cara

Singer Alessia Cara has shared her daily skin routine among fans saying she always "double cleanses" her skin before going to bed. In an interview to Harper's Bazaar US, Cara said: "So the first step in my night time routine is cleansing, I just started using an oil cleanser before my water cleanser, I really, really like it and I primarily focus on my eyes because I feel like eye make-up is really hard to take off."

The 22-year-old Canadian Grammy Award winner also confessed that she gets a lot of skincare tips from YouTube and she learned it was important to moisturise her neck from the video sharing site, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I watch a lot of YouTube videos on skincare and the one thing I learned is every moisturiser you put on your face, you put on your neck as well. I think it helps with aging and stuff, I'll come back in 40 years and tell you," added the "Growing Pains" hitmaker.

