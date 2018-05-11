Alex Ferguson out of intensive care, confirms Manchester United

Ferguson, 76, was admitted to a hospital on Saturday after a fall at his home



Alex Ferguson

Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday that former manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery for a brain haemorrhage. Ferguson, 76, was admitted to a hospital on Saturday after a fall at his home.

"Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient," United said in a statement. The news brought delight to Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Guardiola said he was happy to hear Ferguson was out of intensive care. Pochettino said: "I'm pleased, so happy. If I have time I will visit him, he is a massive personality in football and he is a fantastic person. I'm happy for him and all the people that love him."

