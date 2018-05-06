Alex Orbison cried after seeing father's hologram

Alex Orbison went on to reveal that the appearance of the hologram was so life-like that it caused an argument between a couple in the audience at a show in Cardiff



Barbara Orbison (2nd R), wife of late singer Roy Orbison, and his sons Wesley (L), Alex (2nd L) and Roy Orbison Jr (R) touch the unveiled star to the music legend outside the Capitol Records building at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood on January 29, 2010. AFP PHOTO

Writer and director Alex Orbison says he cried after watching a hologram of his late father performing on stage. "At that point, that's when I started crying just because of being so proud of what my dad was and now is and always will be I guess - and also because I didn't screw it up," Orbison BANG Showbiz.

He added: "The profound thing to me was the solidness of the hologram ... this looks like a guy standing on stage."

He went on to reveal that the appearance of the hologram was so life-like that it caused an argument between a couple in the audience at a show in Cardiff, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "After the first show there was an argument between a guy and his wife that drew in a crowd of people to try and straighten it out because he felt that we had just had a real person on stage.

"He felt that he had been ripped off, he said 'I thought I was going to see a hologram.'"

However, he explained that the process of putting together the shows did not come without difficulties, saying that the "bar was set high".

