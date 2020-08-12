Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, girlfriend Perrie Edwards enjoy Spain-Ibiza getaway

Brit band Little Mix's singer Perrie Edwards looks stunning in this photograph she posted on social media from her Ibiza, Spain getaway with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

On Monday, Perrie Instagrammed a picture for her 10.5 million followers and wrote: "I'm yacht goin to lie, I'm all a-boat lovin' you. It's al-waves fun when we on the boat & ma boy lookin ship shape!"

The footballer too shared the same picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Summer time fine @perrieedwards."

