Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, girlfriend Perrie Edwards enjoy Spain-Ibiza getaway
Perrie Instagrammed a picture for her 10.5 million followers
Brit band Little Mix's singer Perrie Edwards looks stunning in this photograph she posted on social media from her Ibiza, Spain getaway with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
On Monday, Perrie Instagrammed a picture for her 10.5 million followers and wrote: "I'm yacht goin to lie, I'm all a-boat lovin' you. It's al-waves fun when we on the boat & ma boy lookin ship shape!"
The footballer too shared the same picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Summer time fine @perrieedwards."
