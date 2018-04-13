Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool fear no one in Champions League

Roma and Bayern. Oxlade-Chamberlain said, "It's up to us - whoever we get in the semis â to go and prove we can beat teams in Europe. It doesn't matter who we get, we have to make sure we are ready for anyone and we can beat anyone."



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain insists the Reds fear no one ahead of today's Champions League semi-finals draw. Liverpool reached the last-four along with Real Madrid.

Roma and Bayern. Oxlade-Chamberlain said, "It's up to us - whoever we get in the semis — to go and prove we can beat teams in Europe. It doesn't matter who we get, we have to make sure we are ready for anyone and we can beat anyone."

