Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's World Cup dream is over!

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jurgen Klopp believes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered a season-ending injury, ruling him out of Liverpool's Champions League tilt and perhaps also England's World Cup squad.

The England international left on a stretcher with a suspected knee injury, holding his head in his hands with what Klopp believes is "probably a really bad injury". Asked if he is talking about his season being over, Kopp said: "Yeah, it looks like this, unfortunately."

