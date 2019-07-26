Alex Rodriguez dances with daughters at Jennifer Lopez's concert

other-sports

Jeniifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues with their daughters

FORMER baseball star Alex Rodriguez recently showed off some of his dance moves in front of his daughters while fiancee and American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez performed live during her It's My Party concert in Philadelphia."

In a video taken at the concert, Alex, 43, is seen dancing with daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, and JLo's daughter, Emme, 11 to JLo's hit number, Dance Again.

The former New York Yankees super star recently showed his support to JLo, 49, in one of her YouTube videos after she fell and hurt herself during what she called a "tough" show.'

"It was the best show I've seen so far," he said, complimenting her. "You guys killed it! And you showed why you're a champion, baby. You were down and you still came back up. You don't see how great you are. You really have no idea. Baby, nobody's looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound."

Alex and JLo got engaged during a holiday in the Bahamas in February.

