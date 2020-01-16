Search

Alex Rodriguez's fiancee Jennifer Lopez wants a simple, organic life

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 08:26 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy says, Jennifer Lopez

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez, fiancee of former American baseballer Alex Rodriguez, wants to settle down in Italy and lead a simple life. JLo, 50, got engaged to Alex, 44, last March.

In an interview with American magazine, Vanity Fair, the actress revealed her desire to move out of USA. "I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali," she admitted.

"Find another life where it's a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree," she added.

