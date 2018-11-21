Alex Rodriguez has a creative Christmas gift idea for Jennifer Lopez

other-sports

Former baseball player Rodriguez plans heartfelt gift instead of an expensive one for Jennifer Lopez this year

Alex Rodriguez with Jennifer Lopez

Former American baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 43, has revealed that he does not want to shop for something expensive for his partner Jennifer Lopez, 49, this Christmas, as he hopes to give her a personalised gift that she could cherish.

Speaking about the Christmas gift for JLo, Alex told femalefirst.co.uk: "It has to be something creative. I can't just go out and buy something expensive. For Jennifer, something that is handwritten or maybe is a photo — I don't want to give any secrets away for this holiday. It's something that is heartfelt.

"It is something that resembles a memory that we've had together that involves our children or involves our home. Ultimately, that's what it is all about." Meanwhile, A-Rod, as Rodriguez is fondly called, explained that he is getting more grateful as he is growing older.

"It think the holiday season is really about giving back. The older I get, the more grateful I am. Whether it's Thanksgiving or Christmas, one of the things that we mandate for our kids is that they have to give back," added Alex.

