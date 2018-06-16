Alex Rodriguez is ready to wait for Jennifer Lopez to get married

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez feels his singer girlfriend is like the head of the state and he is ready to wait for her to get married

Jennifer Lopez

Former Major League Baseball (BLB) star Alex Rodriguez, 42, and singer Jennifer Lopez, 48, are one of Hollywood's A-list couples, but at home, JLo is the queen, quite literally. Rodriguez believes that Lopez is in no rush to walk down the aisle as she is a “queen”. Asked what he feels about the singer not wanting to marry him yet despite dating for over a year, Alex told Entertainment Tonight: “She's the queen.”

Alex has two daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10 with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis while Jennifer has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, and the couple are enjoying raising their kids together. "We're raising our children... there's four of them, and that's what we strive to do every day. For us, it's all about the kids," Rodriguez added.



Alex Rodriguez

Recently, Rodriguez and Anthony were seen together at a JLo-themed dance recital of their daughters Emme, Natasha and Ella. “We just had an awesome time watching the three little girls. Maybe that's the new way of families... I came from a broken home, and I think it's super important for your parents to stick together,” said Rodriguez.

