Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez engaged!

hollywood

Sharing a picture of Jennifer Lopez wearing the enormous sparkler as he held her hand, Alex Rodriguez wrote, She said yes

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

And they are engaged! Baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez has finally put a ring on singer Jennifer Lopez. Rodriguez and Lopez, who have been dating each other for a while now, decided to take their relationship a step forward and announced the big news via Instagram on Saturday.

Sharing a picture of Lopez wearing the enormous sparkler as he held her hand, Rodriguez wrote, "She said yes."

The "Love don't cost a thing" singer also shared the same picture on her profile and captioned it with eight black heart emojis, simple and sweet.

View this post on Instagram she said yes ♥ï¸Â A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) onMar 9, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

According to a report by People, Benny Medina, Lopez's long-time manager, while confirming the news said, "They are on vacation and got engaged today." Rodriguez reportedly popped the big question during their getaway in the Bahamas.

This comes almost seven weeks after the couple marked their two-year anniversary on February 3. You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life, Lopez wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The couple was first linked in March 2017 and have been going strong ever since.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever