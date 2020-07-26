Alex Rodriguez to Jennifer Lopez on 51st birthday: You are the greatest partner

American baseball star Alex Rodriguez made fiancee Jennifer Lopez's 51st birthday on Friday special by compiling the singer's milestone moments in a video. Alex Instagrammed the video for his 3.8 million followers and captioned it: "Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!"

JLo was quick to reply: "Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!"

Meanwhile, JLo Instagrammed some video wishes she received from fans for her birthday and wrote: "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can't help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different. But I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!!"

