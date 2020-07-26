Alex Rodriguez to Jennifer Lopez on 51st birthday: You are the greatest partner
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez Instagrammed some video wishes she received from fans for her birthday
American baseball star Alex Rodriguez made fiancee Jennifer Lopez's 51st birthday on Friday special by compiling the singer's milestone moments in a video. Alex Instagrammed the video for his 3.8 million followers and captioned it: "Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!"
JLo was quick to reply: "Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!"
Meanwhile, JLo Instagrammed some video wishes she received from fans for her birthday and wrote: "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can't help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different. But I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!!"
