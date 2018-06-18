Alex Rodriguez wants to be a great father to his daughters Natasha and Ella

The episode taught A-Rod, who has two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, a good lesson - how a father should not behave with his kids

Alex Rodriguez with daughters Natasha and Ella

Former American baseball player Alex Rodriguez is determined to be a, "great father" because his own dad Victor was absent during his younger days at home. The episode taught A-Rod, who has two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, a good lesson - how a father should not behave with his kids.

"My father passed about three years ago. We reconnected in a four-game series against Minnesota. It was Father's Day weekend, and it was probably the best four games I've ever played in my career," he told portal, Entertainment Tonight recently.

"Ever since he left me and my family, I always thought, I never want to do that. I want to be a great father, a present father," he added. Rodriguez, currently in a relationship with Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez, is very happy in his role at home. He said: "When I get home, I am the personal assistant to a 13 and a 10-year-old daughter. I'm a professional Uber driver to all their events and soccer practice and all that. And I'm focused on killing that job."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates