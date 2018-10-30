Alex Rogriguez gives lessons to girlfriend Jennifer Lopez during dinner

other-sports

Ex-baseball star Alex Rodriguez loves to impart knowledge about the sport to his singer girlfriend at dinner

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Former American baseball star Alex Rodriguez has revealed that he has been teaching Jennifer Lopez the nuances of the sport. Rodriguez, who played for Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees in his two-decade long playing career, got his singer girlfriend to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox in the World Series last weekend and she even showed off some hand signs she learnt from her beau.

"I love bunting and hitting and running; the modern-day fan kind of forgot about that because it's not a part of it anymore, so I said, 'Jennifer, what's the sign? What's bunt? And then she went, 'That's hit and run,' so we have fun... I teach her and our kids the signs at dinner time," Rodriguez told US TV show Extra.

Although A-Rod has taught JLo about bunting, a technique which sees the batter loosely hold the bat in front of the plate and intentionally tap the ball into ply, he is not expecting he would get any dance lessons in return.

