Alex Sanchez is struggling after split with girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez

football

Chilean footballer Alexis Sanchez struggling professionally as well as personally following recent break-up with model girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez

Mayte Rodriguez and Alexis Sanchez

Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez, 29, is not in a happy place both personally as well as professionally. And while the professional aspect can be taken care of, there seems to be no remedy for his personal problems.

The Manchester United striker has been struggling with form, and though some fans are blaming it on the rigid attitude of manager Jose Mourinho, there's a twist in this tale.

According to reports in the British media, Sanchez, who recently split with his partner and model Mayte Rodriguez, 29, has not taken the separation well. And his emotional hurt is reflecting on his football. Sanchez's has scored just once this season so far as Mourinho continues to give him insufficient game time due to which his agents are in possible talks for him to leave the club.

Last month, Sanchez penned a rather emotional message announcing the separation and posted it on social media with a sad love song playing in the background, accompanied with a slide show of the couple's pictures. The couple are said to have split given the distance in their relationship — Rodriguez's work keeps her in South America while Sanchez cannot stay away from the UK for long.

