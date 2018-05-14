Alexander Zverev beats Dominic Thiem to win Madrid Masters title

Zverev has long been marked out as a future star of the men's game and his 6-4, 6-4 victory over Thiem suggests the German can be a major threat at the French Open later this month



Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning the ATP Madrid Open final tennis match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 13, 2018. Pic/AFP

Alexander Zverev showed his clay-court class by blowing away Dominic Thiem to win the Madrid Masters on Sunday.

Zverev has long been marked out as a future star of the men's game and his 6-4, 6-4 victory over Thiem suggests the German can be a major threat at the French Open later this month.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever