Alexander Zverev not ready to reveal the woman in his life

Last month, Sharipova was seen in Zverev's player's box alongside Ivan Lendl during the MercedesCup in Stuttgart

Alexander Zverev

German tennis ace Alexander Zverev is back with Olga Sharipova, but is not keen to talk about his relationship as yet. The couple started dating in November last year, but split in April.

And according to a report in Tennis Tonic, Sharipova is present in Hamburg too to cheer him. Reportedly, they even attended the Hamburg Open players' party in his home town together.

But at a media briefing in Hamburg, when World No. 5 Zverev was asked if he has any woman in his life, he gave a rather cheeky reply: "No, well, there is my mother, my brother's mother...."

