Alexander Zverev surges to 3rd spot, Rafael Nadal stays top in ATP rankings

German tennis maestro Alexander Zverev surged up by a place to stand at the third spot in the latest ATP men's singles rankings released last evening. Zverer's upward movement in rankings came after he made a semi-final finish in last week's Monte Carlo Masters with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over France's Richard Gasquet.

Third-seed Zverer lost to Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 in the last-four of the tournament to crash out of the tournament. Meanwhile, 16-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal continues to remain at the top spot and maintains a lead of 100 points over long-time rival Roger Federer after clinching his 11th Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday.

Croatia's Marin Cilic, who made a quarter-final finish at Monte Carlo, is standing at the fourth spot, while Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria completes the top five.

The latest ATP top 10 are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal

2. Roger Federer

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Marin Cilic

5. Grigor Dimitrov

6. Juan Martin Del Potro

7. Dominic Thiem

8. Kevin Anderson

9. John Isner

10. David Goffin

