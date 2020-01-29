Search

Alexander Zverev's model girlfriend Brenda Patea chills in two-piece bikini on a beach

Published: Jan 29, 2020, 10:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Model Brenda Patea, the girlfriend of German tennis star Alexander Zverev, recently posted a photo on Instagram while she was in Australia.

Brenda Patea is seen happily strolling on a beach in Australia in a two-piece bikini as she captioned the photo, 'Forget yesterday's pain, enjoy today's gift and stay optimistic about tomorrow! #Enjoylife.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Vergiss den Schmerz von gestern, genieße das Geschenk von heute und bleib optimistisch für morgen!ðâï¸ #enjoylife

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) onJan 27, 2020 at 5:39am PST

Ranked seventh in the world tennis rankings, Alexander Zverev cruised into the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev of Russia. He will face Stanislas Wawrinka in the semifinals.

