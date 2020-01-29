Alexander Zverev's model girlfriend Brenda Patea chills in two-piece bikini on a beach
Ranked seventh in the world tennis rankings, Alexander Zverev cruised into the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrey
Model Brenda Patea, the girlfriend of German tennis star Alexander Zverev, recently posted a photo on Instagram while she was in Australia.
Brenda Patea is seen happily strolling on a beach in Australia in a two-piece bikini as she captioned the photo, 'Forget yesterday's pain, enjoy today's gift and stay optimistic about tomorrow! #Enjoylife.
Ranked seventh in the world tennis rankings, Alexander Zverev cruised into the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev of Russia. He will face Stanislas Wawrinka in the semifinals.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe