Alexei Navalny's presidential bid rejected

Russia's Central Election Commission yesterday unanimously rejected top opposition figure Alexei Navalny's bid to run against President Vladimir Putin next year, leading him to urge a boycott of the polls

Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

The commission voted 12 to zero in barring Navalny from the presidential election, citing a controversial embezzlement conviction for which he received a five year suspended sentence. After the decision was announced, Navalny said, "We are declaring a strike by voters. We will ask everyone to boycott these elections. We will not recognise the result."

