Alexis Sanchez can't get any worse: Paul Scholes

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has laid into Alexis Sanchez following the FA Cup final, claiming his performances can't get any worse. Sanchez was singled out for criticism following his poor display as United lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Saturday.



Scholes believes Sanchez will have to improve vastly next season if United are to have any chance of challenging for EPL. "His performances will have to improve," Scholes said. "They can't get any worse. I think the next few games of next season are vital to him, he needs to get fans believing again and believing they are going to get close to City. They need a big player."

