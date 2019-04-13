Alfeeya Shaikh: I'm ready to walk the extra mile

bollywood

We spoke to Alfeeya Shaikh who is slowly making a mark in Bollywood circuit

Tell us something about your journey so far.

I was born and brought up in Dubai and come from an extremely academic and business family background having no connection to the film industry. I was launched as a model in the fashion industry by fashion-guru Prasad Bidapaa who has earlier launched my seniors likes Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Nicole Faria, etc. Then I shifted to Mumbai with 'starry eyes' & even launched a digital marketing company as my backup source for income.

Was acting your childhood dream?

Yes definitely. I earlier wanted to become a doctor then during teenage years switched my plan to become a fine actress.

With so many newcomer girls emerging almost everyday and trying their luck in Bollywood, what's your strategy to go past the competition?

Everyone is unique in their own way and have got their own style of acting/performance on screen. I have my own unique style and focus on being myself. There are plenty of films being made with a variety of roles which the filmmaker /director/casting team require actors for. Speaking about the competition, I compete only with myself trying to better myself as an actor and focus totally on my hard work to polish on my talent, always trying to walk that extra mile in rendering more than I am supposed to.

What you like and dislike about Bollywood?

I'm passionate about cinema. Nothing as such that I dislike. Things which don't resonate with me I don't really bother about them to reach a stage of disliking them.

Who's your idol in Bollywood?

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo Di Caprio.

How do you relax in your free time?

I listen to music. I love to dance. I do anything that is related to arts. I love to travel a lot and meet new people, learn about their customs, traditions, new things in exploration.

