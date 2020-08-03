Alfonso Cuaron has come on board as executive producer for Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple

Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón has come aboard as executive producer of Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple. The Marathi film will be screened in the competition section of the Venice Film Festival next month. Scheduled from September 2 to September 12, it is one of the first film festivals to be held in the wake of the pandemic with strict social distancing guidelines and screenings in outdoor venues.

The Gravity (2013) and Roma (2018) director met Tamhane at a mentorship programme where the Mexican filmmaker had the opportunity to watch his directorial debut, Court (2014). Cuarón was impressed by Tamhane's "fearless confidence" to tell stories. He considers him "an important new voice of contemporary cinema." For Tamhane, it is surreal to have Cuarón as part of The Disciple, which is produced by Vivek Gomber.

Tamhane is overwhelmed that his sophomore directorial venture is set to compete with Majid Majidi's Sun Children and Andrei Konchalovsky's Dear Comrades, among others. "The competition section has showcased some of the best films in cinema history. The selection of The Disciple is a milestone in the Indian independent cinema movement. I am relieved that it has found such a great start even in these tough times," says the director. The Disciple, which is set in the world of Indian classical music, chronicles the journey of a vocalist, who has to balance life in contemporary Mumbai with his chosen vocation. "We have poured every ounce of energy and effort into the film over the last four years," said the filmmaker.

