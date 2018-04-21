Algerian Muslim woman denied citizenship over handshake

France's highest administrative court has upheld a decision to deny a French passport to an Algerian Muslim who refused to shake hands with officials during her citizenship ceremony, according to a ruling



France's highest administrative court has upheld a decision to deny a French passport to an Algerian Muslim who refused to shake hands with officials during her citizenship ceremony, according to a ruling. The woman argued that her "religious beliefs" prevented her from shaking hands with a senior official presiding over the citizenship ceremony in June 2016.

The government said her behaviour showed she was "not assimilated into the French community" - one of the reasons it can invoke under the civil code to oppose citizenship for the spouse of a French national.

