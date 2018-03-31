Ali Abbas Zafar finalises 'Bharat' script

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has said that he has "locked" the script for his next "Bharat", which once again features Salman Khan in the lead



Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan

Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, starring Salman Khan in the lead, is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, "Ode to My Father", which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950s to the modern-day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War. The 37-year-old director shared the news on Twitter.

"God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of #Bharat the film... End phase of writing holiday," Ali tweeted. "Bharat" will mark the director's third collaboration with Salman, after "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". The film will hit the theatres on Eid next year. Rest of the cast is yet to be finalised.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here.

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever