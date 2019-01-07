Ali Abbas Zafar shoots for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat's last schedule

bollywood

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Monday as they began shooting for the last schedule of Salman Khan's much awaited Bharat

Pic Courtesy/ Ali Abbas Zafar Instagram Account

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has started shooting for the last schedule of his upcoming film "Bharat" starring Salman Khan. Zafar on Monday tweeted: "Last shooting schedule of 'Bharat' begins today... Ab Eid door Nahin (Eid is not far)."

Last shooting schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm begins today .... Ab Eid door Nahin :) — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) 7 January 2019

In December, Ali had tweeted about the wrap up of film's Punjab and Delhi schedule. "Finished with Delhi and Punjab schedules of Bharat, the last schedule will start in a new year," Zafar had tweeted then. "Bhai ke birthday wale month mein kaun kaam karta hai (Who works in the birth month of bhai)... Par hum edit mein lage hue hain (But we are working on the edit)," he added.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019. Including performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

