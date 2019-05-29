Ali Abbas Zafar spills the secret of a hit-making spree with Vishal Shekhar

bollywood

Bharat director, Ali Abbas Zafar believes that melody is timeless and precious. The movie has many beautiful yet entertaining songs which have become a hit way before the movie's release

Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar and the musician duo Vishal Shekhar have delivered a hit with every collaboration they have worked on. Their amazing formula has been to go for the melody which has helped them create such amazing tracks.

The director shared, "All three of us someway or the other understand each other really well and whenever we sit down in any recording or while we are composing the music, our first instinct is that let's create a beautiful melody. First, we create the melody and then, how to program it with space is the secondary thing. Because everyone who has any sense of music or is composing music understands that melody is precious and timeless."

The upcoming film Bharat has some amazing soulful and groovy tracks in its jukebox which are sure to stay with us forever. Their collaboration has this time given us the catchy 'Slow Motion' which has gained around 68 million views in just a month.

The film, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which is set to release on June 5 this year.

