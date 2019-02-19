Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath feature on Milan Talkies first look poster

bollywood

Milan Talkies is a love story set in Uttar Pradesh around 2010-2013 when single screen theatres were still prominent in smaller Indian towns and film print was still in circulation.

The poster of Tigmanshu Dhulia's much-awaited film Milan Talkies is out now. The desi romantic set up in the poster has definitely taken the anticipation for trailer higher. Milan Talkies, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Mr PS Chhatwal, Filmy Keeda Productions stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Ten years into the new millennium, the young generation got multiple ways and means to stay connected and communicate. In these times two lovers are unable to communicate and how a film becomes a means to unite them.

Ali Fazal says, "What really hit my heart was the fact that this boy works at a projection room that is the hub of communication to the outside world in a small city like Allahabad and yet he is unable to communicate his love to his girlfriend. It is a story revolving around them in the period when the single screen where making the big shift to the multiplex. It is an unconventional love story."

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia shares, "Milan Talkies is very close to my heart. It is a beautiful desi romantic love story set in Uttar Pradesh. Ali and Shraddha have done a brilliant job. I am really looking forward to showing the film to the audience. I hope they like it."

Producer P S Chhatwal shares, "I am happy that this movie is under the creative guidance of Tigmanshu Dhulia and it will definitely be worth watching. With a different love story and entertainment galore, we are looking forward to audiences watching Milan Talkies on March 15th."

The romantic love saga - Milan Talkies' story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kamal Pandey. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Reecha Sinha and Sikander Kher. Produced by Filmy Keeda Productions in association with Om Prakash Bhatt (Purple Bull Entertainment), the film is set to release on March 15, 2019. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow.

