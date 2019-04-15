Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar's yet another digital outing

television

Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar

Mirzapur co-stars Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar are teaming up again for another digital outing. The web film will be helmed by Veere Di Wedding (2018) director Shashanka Ghosh. There is tattle that the makers were keen on Dangal (2016) actor Sanya Malhotra, but she is not keen to take the digital route at the moment and wants to concentrate on films.

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar says she doesn't want to make a career that lasts for a short span of time.

The actress, who has shared screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Fan and worked with Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal in Mirzapur, says she wants to focus on quality to build a long-lasting career.

"I am not at all in a rush to make a career that only lasts for a short span of time. I am here to stay so I can go with the flow, focusing on the content I am choosing," Shriya told IANS.

"Look at Pankajji, he is an actor working for so long and has dealt with so many hardships. Finally, he is getting the recognition that he has today...He focussed on his craft and that is what I think is important for people like us... Instead of thinking about visibility, (it is important) to focus on performance."

