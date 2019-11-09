Ali Fazal: Can explore new facets when I do minimal prep
Ali Fazal on how he relied on instinct rather than research for his next, House Arrest
By his own admission, Ali Fazal spends weeks familiarising himself with his character before he faces the camera. House Arrest, which drops on Netflix next week, was a refreshing change of pace in that regard. The actor reveals that he went in blind to shoot for the situational comedy — that revolves around his character who fears setting foot outside his house — as per director Shashanka Ghosh's instructions. Ghosh believed that intense preparation would compromise the spontaneity required for his character.
"Some roles, like Mirzapur's Guddu, require extensive work. But here, I was able to let go of my pre-conceived ideas about the character and bring out an authentic performance. I am able to explore a new facet of me when I do minimal preparation. Shashanka has a different approach to his work. He doesn't tell you what to do; he allows your instinct to take over a scene," says Fazal.
