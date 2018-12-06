Ali Fazal confirms Mirzapur season 2

television

Mirzapur is a nine-episode series produced under the banner Excel Entertainment. It stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Diveyndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripath

Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal in a still from Mirzapur

Mirzapur will have a second season, says actor Ali Fazal. It will happen in 2019, said the actor who plays a gangster in the show. On a possible season 2, Ali said in a statement: "Hopefully early next year. We are hoping to bring you back to the world of Mirzapur. So early next year we would, but before season 2, I have some film commitments to finish both her and abroad and yeah, then after that we will begin."

"Mirzapur" is a nine-episode series produced under the banner Excel Entertainment. Mirzapur is a lawless land filled with moments of heart-pounding action where the only rules are laid by none other than Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi. With heart-pounding action, violence at an operatic scale, gangsters with sharp minds and dry humor, Mirzapur is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets, the makers say.

The thrilling and gripping crime drama stars an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Amit Sial promising a powerhouse of talent in the same frame. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh

On the movie front, he will be seen in Arranged Marriage directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

