Ali Fazal: Dubbing has always been a solitary job

After an unforeseen break, Ali Fazal is back at the recording studio to dub for the upcoming season of Mirzapur. While the dubbing schedules have been charted such that every actor records his portion alone, the actor was thrilled to bump into co-star Shweta Tripathi Sharma and others during one of the sessions. "That was the only time our schedules clashed," states Fazal, pointing out that the owners of the Andheri recording studio have been stringently following safety measures. "The studio is sanitised before we walk in, and it allows only one artiste at a time. Dubbing has always been a solitary job where instructions would be given from the other side of the glass screen."

With a handful of working actors contracting the virus in the recent past, filmmakers were reconsidering their plans of resuming work. However, Ali Fazal asserts it is necessary to rise above one's fear. "I am happy going to work. We cannot fall prey to fear; nothing good can come out of it. We need to be smart, healthy and cautious."

As he looks forward to the sophomore season of the crime thriller, the actor admits that the audience's expectations sit heavy on his shoulders. "The show has been considerably delayed because of the pandemic. Through the lockdown, fans have been waiting for Mirzapur. Now, we can feel all eyes on us."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news