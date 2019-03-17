Ali Fazal excited to work with Saif Ali Khan for first time

bollywood

Actor Ali Fazal says he cannot wait to begin working with actor Saif Ali Khan on their upcoming film "Bhoot Police". This will be their first film together. "I have always considered him (Saif) one of the finest and most educated (people) in Bollywood. So, I am really excited to step in and share screen with him," Ali said in a statement.

"Every performance of his has always had a surprise element to it. It breathes life into movies! So much heart. Cannot wait to begin and work with him," added the Fukrey actor. The film is being directed by Pawan Kripalani.

Apart from this, Ali will also be seen in the second season of the hit web series Mirzapur.

