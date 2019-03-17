Ali Fazal excited to work with Saif Ali Khan for first time

Published: Mar 17, 2019, 15:08 IST | IANS

Ali Fazal says he cannot wait to begin working with actor Saif Ali Khan on their upcoming film Bhoot Police. This will be their first film together

Ali Fazal excited to work with Saif Ali Khan for first time
Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal says he cannot wait to begin working with actor Saif Ali Khan on their upcoming film "Bhoot Police". This will be their first film together. "I have always considered him (Saif) one of the finest and most educated (people) in Bollywood. So, I am really excited to step in and share screen with him," Ali said in a statement.

"Every performance of his has always had a surprise element to it. It breathes life into movies! So much heart. Cannot wait to begin and work with him," added the Fukrey actor. The film is being directed by Pawan Kripalani.

Apart from this, Ali will also be seen in the second season of the hit web series Mirzapur.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

ali fazalbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Taimur Ali Khan gave a million dollar smile for the paparazzi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees