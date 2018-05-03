Ali Fazal gifts Lucknow a performing hub

Ali Fazal to open cultural venue in hometown where artistes across fields can display their skills



Ali Fazal

The Lucknow leg of the shoot of Ali Fazal's upcoming venture, Milan Talkies, doubled up as a work trip for another project too. The actor tells mid-day that he met with theatre owners to understand the kind of performing art outlets the city houses, given that he intends to open one soon. Since Lucknow — also Fazal's hometown — is known to breed talented authors, poets and dancers, the actor hopes a cultural hub can serve as that platform where artistes can display their skills.

"Given that I belong to Lucknow, I wanted to give back to my hometown, the place where I grew up. This is my passion project. The city is so rich in culture," says Fazal, adding that he will soon zero in on a location. The venue will have both, an indoor and an outdoor space, where events, workshops and panel discussions will be held. Musical gigs, like open mic sessions will be conducted at the open space, while plays and dances will be held at the auditorium.

"The venue will be divided in two parts. A larger space will accommodate a group of 90 people, while another outlet for intimate gatherings can house about 30 people. The open space can also be used for workshops for children during their school breaks," Fazal says. The actor's venture will be distanced from the influence of any government body. "It's a private project and I intend to keep it that way."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates