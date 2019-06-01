Ali Fazal: Had to begin prep for Mirzapur 2 early

web-series

Ali Fazal flies down special trainers to Delhi to help him bulk up for web series

Ali Fazal with Mustafa Ahmed and Ayesha Bllimoria. Pic/Instagram

While Ali Fazal was dedicatedly working towards attaining a bulky frame for the second season of Mirzapur, his regimen recently hit a roadbloack when the shoot of Netflix's House Arrest required him to head to Delhi for few months. Not one to compromise on his fitness, the actor — who had been sweating it out with Mustafa Ahmed in the gym — got the celebrity trainer and a member from his team flown down to the capital to keep a check on his regimen.

A source reveals, "Mustafa has designed a movement-based exercise, keeping Ali's body type and requirements in mind. When the actor had to shift base to Delhi, it was imperative that he have a personal trainer supervising his workouts and diet. So, Mustafa and his colleague Nakul were made to fly down to the capital to help the actor achieve his goal before Mirzapur rolls in July."

Confirming the news, Fazal adds, "I had to begin my prep for the second season of Mirzapur early. We did a lot of conditioning workouts in Delhi. The idea was to achieve a muscular frame, which required close monitoring. I am glad Mustafa and Nakul were by my side."

Also Read: Mirzapur leads Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar reunite for Netflix film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates