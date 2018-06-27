Ali Fazal: Humbled to be part of illustrious list

Ali Fazal on being the newest member to be inducted into the Academy Awards scroll

Ali Fazal is aware that it's no mean feat to be one of the 20 Indian celebrities invited by the Academy of Motion Picture and Arts as its newest members. The actor, who caught the attention of the West with Victoria & Abdul (2017), finds himself in the esteemed company of Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ali Fazal, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu, among others.

Speaking to midday, Ali ecstatically said, "I am honoured and humbled to be included in the list of such incredible people. I have always looked at cinema as a global entity. It is the key to uniting people from all over the world. The Academy is a standing example of that, with such diversification becoming a crucial and important part of its members."

In its ongoing endeavour to enhance diversity, the Academy invited 928 new members to the body yesterday, including producers Aditya Chopra, Guneet Monga as well as costume designer Dolly Ahluwalia and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. An elated Ahluwalia said, "It's a great feeling that can't be put into words. Considering almost 20 people from India have been invited, it is a proud moment for our country."

