Ali Fazal looks legit lost on For Here Or To Go poster

For Here Or To Go was released overseas in 2017 but July 06 will be the homecoming date for the critically acclaimed cinema

The makers have dropped a new poster of 'For Here Or To Go' and the lead actor, Ali Fazal, looks dashingly uncertain on it. The poster also gave out the release date of the film in India, July 06.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 2008 recession and revolves around an Indian entrepreneur that struggles with American immigration system. Apart from the 'Fukrey' actor, the film also stars Melanie Chandra, Rajit Kapur, Amitosh Nagpal, and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles.

The dramedy is directed by Rucha Humnabadkar and written by Rishi Bhilawadikar. The film was released overseas in 2017 but July 06 will be the homecoming date for the critically acclaimed cinema.

