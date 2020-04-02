Ali Fazal: Loved The Platform, The Occupant

Ali Fazal points out that self-isolation comes naturally to actors when they are preparing for intense roles. "But when it's involuntary, you get desperate for human contact," argues the actor, who has been confined to his Bandra home since March 12. It is obvious then that he has watched more than his fair share of shows in the interim. "I've finished off [everything on] Netflix," he declares, as we prod him on his binge-list. "I loved the Spanish sci-fi film, The Platform. The Occupant is another Spanish thriller that bowled me over. I also discovered the lovely Brazilian film, Bacurau."

For now, he is devouring The Good Fight on Amazon Prime. "It's a cerebral show that will be enjoyed by anyone who has interest in lawsuits. Better Call Saul is on my permanent binge-list."



Stills from The Platform and The Occupant

Unlike many, Fazal is also using the time to revisit South films available on OTT platforms. "I watched Kumbalangi Nights again because I can never have enough of that film. I also enjoyed this delightful Vijay Sethupati film, Puriyatha Puthir. My friend Madhumita Sundararaman has made this film called KD, which is about a ritual practised in some parts of India ahead of euthanasia. We don't give enough credit to Tamil and Malayalam movies that are way ahead of us in terms of content."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates