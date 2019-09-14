Ali Fazal: Not playing an Indian in 'Death On The Nile'

Actor Ali Fazal is all set to feature in a modern-day adaptation of Agatha Christies famous novel "Death On The Nile". The film is toplined by "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, along with "The Man From U.N.C.L.E" actor Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright of "Black Panther" fame. How does it feel to be a part of such a major international project? "It feels good but I'm also a little nervous because I have to start the work now -- the preparation and everything," Ali told IANS.

"Agatha Christie has started following me on Twitter," he declared and then realising the acclaimed writer of crime novels passed away 43 years ago, quickly explained he meant the Agatha Cristie Foundation. "I mean, the foundation obviously. This feels great!"

The 32-year-old actor, who has earlier worked in English films as like "Furious 7" and "Victoria & Abdul", informed that the shoot of his latest international outing is expected to begin by the end of this month. He is all set to fly out in a few days' time. "It's all very exciting. It's a big franchise. It is the second part to 'Murder On The Orient Express'. Kenneth Branagh is directing it. He is a legendary director and actor," said Ali.

On working with Gal Gadot, Ali is excited, although he has not yet met her. "I haven't met her. I have only sat down with my director. I went for costume trials." About the big line-up of the film, he said: "I never get intimidated by the cast. I am not playing an Indian in this film, so my biggest moment came when my look test worked and Kenneth really liked it. Some actors think they are good, still things don't work out. We constantly need validation from other people. This was good validation for me."

Girlfriend Richa Chadha is happy, too. She has already tweeted to share her feelings. When quizzed about Richa, Ali blushed and replied: "Richa is ecstatic. She is very sweet." Another person who is extremely proud for Ali at the moment is his mother. The actor shared: "This film is close to my heart because my mother is a big Agatha Christie fan. She doesn't read anymore, but I think she has read every single thing written by Agatha Christie. She is a big fan, and we have the entire collection at home in Lucknow."

Talking about his mother, the "Fukrey Returns" actor further said that she is a person who doesn't easily express her excitement. He said: "She plays it down. When I first shared the news with her, she was like, 'Oh achha, do let me know when the shoot wraps up'. But mom is very proud of me. She is a very sweet person."

The actor is not ready to disclose his character in the film, which is an adaptation from Christie's 1937 detective fiction "Death On The Nile". "I play a pivotal role in the film. All the pivotal roles in 'Murder On The Orient Express' were the suspects. This time also...," he trails off, keeping those who might not have read the book in suspense.

In Bollywood, Ali will be seen in "Prassthanam", which releases on September 20. The actor also has the Netflix movie "House Arrest", the Hindi horror-comedy "Bhoot Police", and Amazon Prime's "Mirzapur" season 2 coming up.

